Russia to expel two Finnish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Flags of European Union and Finland fly outside the Finnish embassy in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 17 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that it was expelling two diplomats from the Finnish embassy in Moscow in retaliation against Helsinki's decision to expel two of its diplomats.

In a statement, it also said it protested against what it said was "Finland's confrontational course towards Russia", apparently referring to Finland's bid to join NATO.

