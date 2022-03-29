Russia expels 10 diplomats from Baltic nations

The Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower and St. Basil's Cathedral are seen through an art object in Zaryadye park in Moscow, Russia March 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia expelled 10 diplomats from the Baltic nations in a tit-for-tat response on Tuesday, including three diplomats from Estonia and Latvia, and four from Lithuania, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month. read more

