Russia expels 10 diplomats from Baltic nations
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia expelled 10 diplomats from the Baltic nations in a tit-for-tat response on Tuesday, including three diplomats from Estonia and Latvia, and four from Lithuania, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania expelled a total of 10 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move earlier this month. read more
