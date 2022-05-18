1 minute read
Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats in tit-for-tat move
May 18 (Reuters) - Twenty-seven Spanish diplomats must leave Russia within a week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Spain said in April it would expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, joining other European Union countries that have ordered Russian officials to leave. read more
