Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats in tit-for-tat move

A general view shows the embassy of Spain in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 18 (Reuters) - Twenty-seven Spanish diplomats must leave Russia within a week, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Spain said in April it would expel some 25 Russian diplomats and embassy staff from Madrid, joining other European Union countries that have ordered Russian officials to leave. read more

