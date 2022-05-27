Russia expels five Croatian diplomats in retaliatory move
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
May 27 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that it was expelling five staff members of the Croatian embassy in Moscow in response to Zagreb ordering out some of its staff.
Croatia in April told 24 Russian embassy staff to leave over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.