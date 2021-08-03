Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Europe

Russian court restricts Navalny ally Sobol's freedoms for 18 months

2 minute read

Russian opposition figure Lyubov Sobol gives a news conference in Moscow, Russia January 26, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced Lyubov Sobol, a close ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, to 1-1/2 years of parole-like restrictions after finding her guilty of inciting people to break COVID-19 safety regulations.

Sobol, who says the accusation against her is politically-motivated nonsense, was charged after an unsanctioned street protest in support of Navalny earlier this year.

Sobol was ordered to remain at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for 18 months, banned her from attending mass events and told she must check in with the police three times a month, her lawyer Vladimir Voronin wrote on Twitter.

Sobol had initially been placed under house arrest. Several close Navalny allies, including his brother, are being tried for the same offence.

Navalny himself is serving 2-1/2 years in jail for parole violations in an embezzlement case he says was trumped up. Navalny's allies accuse the authorities of using the law to crush dissenting voices ahead of September parliamentary elections.

Reporting by Anton Zverev Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Europe

Europe · August 2, 2021 · 2:48 PM UTC'It means the world': Families and friends reunite at UK's Heathrow

Families and friends were overjoyed at London's Heathrow Airport on Monday after a travel rule change meant they could reunite after 18 months of pandemic separation.

EuropePolice clear climate activists from Zurich financial zone
EuropeEurope would be honoured to give asylum to Belarus athlete - French minister
EuropeBelarus athlete will fly to Poland after refusing orders to go home
EuropeExiled Belarus activist found hanged in Ukraine, police open murder case