Russia to fine Moscow businesses that fail to ensure employee vaccination -TASS

1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 16 (Reuters) - Russian businesses that fail to ensure the vaccination of certain employees in Moscow could be fined between 50,000 roubles and 1 million roubles ($695-$13,896), the TASS news agency cited a city official as saying on Wednesday.

City authorities in Moscow announced on Wednesday that all workers with public facing roles will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, one of the most forceful steps taken anywhere in the world to compel employees to get shots. read more

($1 = 71.9625 roubles)

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Catherine Evans

