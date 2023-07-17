Russia formally notifies Ukraine that grain deal is terminated from July 18

July 17 (Reuters) - Russia formally notified Ukraine, via the Russian embassy in Minsk, that it was suspending its participation in the Black Sea grain deal, Moscow's ambassador to Belarus said on Monday.

The ambassador, Boris Gryzlov, said that a note had been sent from the embassy to Ukraine via diplomatic channels, and that the deal would be terminated from July 18.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

