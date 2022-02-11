Skip to main content
Russia in four-way talks demanded Ukraine negotiate with separatists, France says

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, attend a joint press conference, in Moscow, Russia, February 7, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia agreed to further discussions with France, Germany and Ukraine over the conflict in eastern Ukraine, but said Ukraine must commit to negotiate with separatists in its east, which was a "red line", France's Elysee palace said on Friday.

