Russia, France's military chiefs of staff discuss Ukraine - TASS

Chief of the General Staff of Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov delivers a speech during the annual Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

June 9 (Reuters) - Russian military's chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and his French counterpart, Thierry Burkhard, held a phone call on Thursday and discussed situation in Ukraine and West Africa's Sahel region.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

