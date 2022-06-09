1 minute read
Russia, France's military chiefs of staff discuss Ukraine - TASS
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
June 9 (Reuters) - Russian military's chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and his French counterpart, Thierry Burkhard, held a phone call on Thursday and discussed situation in Ukraine and West Africa's Sahel region.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.