Europe

Russia fully vaccinates more than 37 million people -Ifax

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a mobile vaccination centre in a dacha community near the village of Poyarkovo in Moscow Region, Russia May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia's deputy prime minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that more than 37 million people in the country had received both shots of a vaccine against COVID-19, Interfax news agency reported.

Over 44 million people received at least one shot of the vaccine, she was quoted as saying.

Russia, which has a population of more than 144 million, said a week ago that it had administered shots to 43 million people. read more

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Chris Reese

