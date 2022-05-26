Russia "has the advantage" in Luhansk region, Ukraine says

Service members of pro-Russian troops carry leaflet shells at their combat positions in the Luhansk region, Ukraine May 24, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

May 26 (Reuters) - A senior Ukrainian military official conceded at a briefing on Thursday that Russia had the upper hand in fighting in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region at present.

"Russia has the advantage, but we are doing everything we can," General Oleksiy Gromov said.

Gromov also said Ukraine had observed Russia moving Iskander missile systems to Belarus' western Brest region, which Gromov said raised the possibility of new missile strikes on west Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Natalia Zinets, writing by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.