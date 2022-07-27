Russia has received no U.S. approach for a call from Blinken -Tass

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a visit to the Office of Director of National Intelligence in McLean, Virginia, July 18, 2022. Saul Loeb/Pool via REUTERS

July 27 (Reuters) - Russia has not been approached formally by Washington about a phone call between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Tass news agency said on Wednesday.

"We are guided by normal diplomatic practice, not doing things by megaphone," it quoted a foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Blinken earlier told reporters that he would speak to Lavrov in the coming days. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.