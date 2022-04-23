Russia has resumed offensive against Ukrainian forces in Mariupol's Azovstal, Ukrainian official says

FILE PHOTO - A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, April 23 (Reuters) - Russian forces have resumed air strikes on and are trying to storm the Azovstal steel works where Ukraine's remaining forces in Mariupol are holding out, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Saturday.

"The enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the Azovstal area," Arestovych said on national television.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by Mark Heinrich

