Skip to main content
Reuters home
Europe

Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF

1 minute read
1/2

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia has sent documents to Indian regulators for the registration of its Sputnik M vaccine for use in children aged 12-17, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

Russia's health ministry registered Sputnik M in late November and has said shots are expected to be available at the end of December. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters