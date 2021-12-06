Russia has sent documents to India for Sputnik M registration, says RDIF

A medical specialist holds a vial of Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, January 18, 2021 REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russia has sent documents to Indian regulators for the registration of its Sputnik M vaccine for use in children aged 12-17, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said on Monday.

Russia's health ministry registered Sputnik M in late November and has said shots are expected to be available at the end of December. read more

