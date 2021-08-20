Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Russia has vaccinated over 43 mln people against COVID-19 - RIA

A man receives a dose of Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a mobile vaccination centre in a dacha community near the village of Poyarkovo in Moscow Region, Russia May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Russia has so far vaccinated over 43 million people against COVID-19, out of a population of more than 144 million, the RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing the health minister Mikhail Murashko.

Russia is aims for 80% COVID-19 herd immunity by November, its Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said in July, despite its relatively slow vaccination rate. That would mean that more than 115 million Russians would have immunity against the coronavirus. read more

