Russia hits military target in western Ukraine - governor's office















KYIV, May 29 (Reuters) - Russia hit a military target in Ukraine's western region of Khmelnytskiy in air strikes early on Monday and five aircraft were taken out of service, the regional governor said.

Russia has conducted missile and drone attacks across Ukraine throughout its full-scale invasion. Ukrainian officials do not often acknowledge when military targets have been struck.

"At the moment, work is continuing to contain fires in storage facilities for fuel and lubricants and munitions," the Khmelnytskiy regional governor's office wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The office also said that work was under way to restore a runway. It gave no further detail about the site or sites that were struck. A large military airfield was located in the region before the war.

Reporting by Olena Harmash; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Timothy Heritage











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.