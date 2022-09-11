1 minute read
Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday.
Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.