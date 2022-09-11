Russia hits Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv region, says defence ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A still image from video, released by the Russian Defence Ministry, shows what it said to be a Russian military convoy heading towards the frontline in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, at an unidentified location in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in this still image taken from a handout video released September 9, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russian forces are hitting Ukrainian army positions in the Kharkiv region with precision strikes, the country's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Strikes are being carried out by airborne troops, missiles and artillery, the ministry said on social media.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the reports.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by John Stonestreet

