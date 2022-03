Russia imposes 30% commission on forex purchases by individuals - brokers

An exterior view shows Russia's Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2021. A sign reads: "Bank of Russia". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW, March 3 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank has imposed a 30% commission on foreign currency purchases by individuals on currency exchanges, brokers told Reuters, citing a letter from the regulator.

The central bank has not immediately replied to a request for comment.

