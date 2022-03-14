1 minute read
Russia increases allowance for hospitals to buy medical equipment, says PM
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
March 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday said the government would increase the state-sponsored allowance for hospitals to buy healthcare equipment, the latest in a string of measures Russia hopes may take the sting out of Western sanctions.
Mishustin said it was important that drugs remain affordable for hospitals and medical clinics, even if sanctions make them more expensive.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Reuters
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.