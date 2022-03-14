Russia increases allowance for hospitals to buy medical equipment, says PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting on improving Russia's economic resilience amid the sanctions, in Moscow, Russia March 11, 2022. Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS

March 14 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday said the government would increase the state-sponsored allowance for hospitals to buy healthcare equipment, the latest in a string of measures Russia hopes may take the sting out of Western sanctions.

Mishustin said it was important that drugs remain affordable for hospitals and medical clinics, even if sanctions make them more expensive.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.