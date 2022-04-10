Skip to main content
Russia increases its reserve fund to ensure economic stability

People walk past the Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia February 11, 2019.

April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Sunday it was increasing its reserve fund by 273.4 billion roubles ($3.52 billion) to ensure economic stability against the backdrop of Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"The funds, among other things, will be used to implement measures aimed at ensuring economic stability in light of external sanctions," the government said in a statement.

($1 = 77.7500 roubles)

