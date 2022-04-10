Russia increases its reserve fund to ensure economic stability

April 10 (Reuters) - The Russian government said on Sunday it was increasing its reserve fund by 273.4 billion roubles ($3.52 billion) to ensure economic stability against the backdrop of Western sanctions over Ukraine.

"The funds, among other things, will be used to implement measures aimed at ensuring economic stability in light of external sanctions," the government said in a statement.

($1 = 77.7500 roubles)

