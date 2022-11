MOSCOW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that no Russian officials were considering the use of nuclear weapons.

U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns cautioned Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service, this week about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons.

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.