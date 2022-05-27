Russia is strengthening defensive positions in Kherson region, governor says

A bird's-eye view shows destroyed buildings, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image from a social media video reportedly recorded on May 4, 2022 and obtained by Reuters on May 16, 2022. Video recorded with a drone. YouTube/Maverick/via REUTERS

KYIV, May 27 (Reuters) - Russian forces are fortifying their defensive positions in Ukraine's Kherson region, which lies just north of Crimea, while shelling Ukraine-controlled areas on a daily basis, the region's Ukrainian governor Hennadiy Laguta told a media briefing on Friday.

He said that the humanitarian situation was critical in some parts of the region and that people are finding it almost impossible to leave occupied territory, with the exception of a 200-car convoy that left on Wednesday.

Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Hugh Lawson

