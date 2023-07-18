Russia is using grain as ammunition, says Polish minister

WARSAW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russia is using grain as ammunition, Poland's Agriculture Minister Robert Telus told Reuters, commenting on the collapse of the year-old U.N.-brokered deal that allowed Ukraine export grain through the Black Sea.

Telus urged EU to help improve grain logistics as more Ukraine grain will start flowing through borders after the harvest.

Reporting by Marek Strzelecki

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.