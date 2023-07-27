Russia jails two alleged Ukrainian intelligence agents for 15 years

July 27 (Reuters) - Two alleged agents for Ukrainian intelligence have been sentenced by a Russian court to 15 years each in a harsh-regime penal colony for espionage, Russian state media on Thursday quoted the FSB security service as saying.

The FSB did not name the accused people or say which court had passed the verdict.

Russia has frequently announced the arrests of alleged spies since launching its war in Ukraine 17 months ago.

The FSB said the defendants had been detained last year on suspicion of espionage and involvement in the deaths of Russian troops and destruction of equipment in the area of what Russia calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

