Russia kicks out 14 Bulgarian diplomats

MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that Moscow declared 14 Bulgarian diplomats persona non grata.

Bulgaria earlier this summer expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns and set a cap on the size of Moscow's representation as relations between two countries that were once close allies fractured over Ukraine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.