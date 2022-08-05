1 minute read
Russia kicks out 14 Bulgarian diplomats
MOSCOW, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry said on Friday that Moscow declared 14 Bulgarian diplomats persona non grata.
Bulgaria earlier this summer expelled 70 Russian diplomatic staff over espionage concerns and set a cap on the size of Moscow's representation as relations between two countries that were once close allies fractured over Ukraine.
