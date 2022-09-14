Russia launched eight cruise missiles against Ukrainian city - official

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian forces launched eight cruise missiles against the southern Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on Wednesday, aiming to disrupt water supplies, a senior Ukrainian official said.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of the president's office, said in an online post that there had been no civilian casualties in the attack.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter

