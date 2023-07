July 25 (Reuters) - Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv early on Tuesday, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said.

"On the outskirts of Kyiv, air defence systems are being engaged (in repelling the attack)," Serhiy Popko, head of the administration said on the Telegram messaging channel.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Kim Coghill

