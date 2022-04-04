Russia likely to deploy thousands of soldiers to Eastern Ukraine, White House says

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the media about the war in Ukraine and other topics at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - Russia is ramping up its campaign against eastern Ukraine, with probable plans to "deploy tens of thousands of soldiers" to that region, the White House said on Monday, as it works will allies to unload fresh sanctions against Moscow.

Speaking to reporters, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan also said that images emerging from Bucha, a town recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops as Russian forces regroup, were tragic and shocking.

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.