Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EuropeRussia to limit staff at embassies and agencies of 'unfriendly' countries

Reuters
1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Friday to limit the number of local staff working at foreign diplomatic missions and other agencies, and ordered the government to draw up a list of "unfriendly" states that will be subject to the restrictions.

The law, published on the Kremlin website on Friday, authorises the government to restrict, or even ban outright, employment contracts with "state bodies and state institutions of foreign states committing unfriendly acts against the Russian Federation".

The bill comes amid an escalating diplomatic row between Russia and the Czech Republic that led both sides to expel diplomats, with several other European countries following suit. The Czechs accused Moscow last week of a role in explosions at an arms depot in 2014, which Russia denies.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Europe

Europe · 8:21 PM UTCEU to shortly sign world’s largest vaccine deal with Pfizer

The European Commission said it expects to seal the world's biggest vaccine supply deal within days, securing up to 1.8 billion doses of Pfizer's (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for the next few years as a debate rages over unfair access to shots for the world's poorest people.

EuropeU.S. seeing some Russian personnel withdrawing but still early, official says
EuropeAttacker fatally stabs police employee near Paris, Macron calls it terrorism
EuropeUkraine says withdrawal of Russian troops is not enough to resolve conflict in Donbass
EuropeBiden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White House