Russia making small advances near Bakhmut, but at cost- top U.S. general

Ukrainian servicemen fire from a tank towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut
Ukrainian servicemen fire from a tank towards Russian troops near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine March 7, 2023. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia is making small advances near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut but this was coming at a great cost, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

"The Russians are making small, tactical advances (but) at great cost," Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Rami Ayubb

