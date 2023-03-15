Russia making small advances near Bakhmut, but at cost- top U.S. general















WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia is making small advances near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut but this was coming at a great cost, the top U.S. general said on Wednesday.

"The Russians are making small, tactical advances (but) at great cost," Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters.

Reporting by Phil Stewart, Idrees Ali and Rami Ayubb











