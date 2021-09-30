Russia may allow access to unregistered COVID-19 vaccines, report says

Tatiana Kadochnikova, a GP, waits for recipients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at a vaccination point opened in a Leroy Merlin hardware store in Belgorod, Russia August 10, 2021. Picture taken August 10, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Nikolskaya

MOSCOW, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Russians may soon be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines not registered in the country from clinics set up in a special economic zone, under a healthcare ministry proposal, Russian Kommersant daily reported on Thursday.

Many Western nations have not registered Russian vaccines such as Sputnik V and require visitors to have other shots that are not available to Russians, a situation that has prompted vaccine tourism. read more

According to the Kommersant report, the healthcare ministry has proposed allowing clinics set up in the Moscow International Medical Cluster to import vaccines made abroad, such as the Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), or Moderna (MRNA.O) shots.

It was unclear whether and when the proposed regulations could be enacted.

The ministry had no immediate comment on the matter.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Barbara Lewis

