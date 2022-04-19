Russia needs to prepare as NATO reinforces its borders, TASS reports

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev gives an interview at the Gorki state residence outside Moscow, Russia January 25, 2022. Picture taken January 25, 2022. Sputnik/Yulia Zyryanova/Pool via REUTERS

April 19 (Reuters) - A senior Russian official said on Tuesday that NATO's reinforcement of its borders with Russia was no longer a figure of speech and Moscow should be prepared for possible aggressive action, Russia's TASS news agency reported.

The agency was quoting Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

Medvedev, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, warned NATO last week that if Sweden and Finland joined the U.S.-led military alliance then Russia would deploy nuclear weapons and hypersonic missiles in a European exclave. read more

Reporting by Reuters

