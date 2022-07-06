Russia not allowed to use G20 meeting as platform, says German foreign minister

Head of delegates prepare for a meeting on the last day of the G20 finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, February 18, 2022. Mast Irham / Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said ahead of her trip to Indonesia that Russia must not be allowed to use the G20 meeting this week as a platform given its war in Ukraine.

"It is in the interest of us all to ensure that international law is respected and adhered to. That is the common denominator," said Baerbock in a statement on Wednesday.

"And it is also the reason why we will not simply stand aside and allow Russia to use the meeting as a platform."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.