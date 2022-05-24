Russia not 'chasing deadlines' in Ukraine, says security council chief

Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev attends a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2022. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

May 24 (Reuters) - Russian Security Council secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine and is not "chasing deadlines".

"All the goals set by the President will be fulfilled. It cannot be otherwise, because truth, including historical truth, is on our side," Patrushev said in an interview with the Russian Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

"We are not chasing deadlines," he added.

Reporting by Reuters

