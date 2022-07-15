1 minute read
Russia not interested in nationalising foreign firms - minister
July 15 (Reuters) - Russia is not interested in nationalising foreign companies, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.
Hundreds of Western businesses have left Russia or suspended operations in the country since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation."
