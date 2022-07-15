Russia not interested in nationalising foreign firms - minister

Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

July 15 (Reuters) - Russia is not interested in nationalising foreign companies, Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

Hundreds of Western businesses have left Russia or suspended operations in the country since Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special military operation."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.