Russia occupies 20% of Ukraine's territory- Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a video address to senators and members of the House of Representatives gathered in the Capitol Visitor Center Congressional Auditorium, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 16, 2022. Sarahbeth Maney/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

June 2 (Reuters) - Russia is currently occupying about 20% of Ukraine's territory, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Luxembourg's parliament in a video address on Thursday.

"We have to defend ourselves against almost the entire Russian army. All combat-ready Russian military formations are involved in this aggression," he said, adding that the front lines of battle stretched across more than 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Max Hunder; editing by John Stonestreet

