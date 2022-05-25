Russia offers fast-track citizenship to residents of occupied Ukraine

A bird's-eye view shows destroyed buildings, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the village of Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, Ukraine, in this still image from a social media video reportedly recorded on May 4, 2022 and obtained by Reuters on May 16, 2022. Video recorded with a drone. YouTube/Maverick/via REUTERS

May 25 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Wednesday simplifying the process for residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to acquire Russian citizenship and passports.

The decree extends a scheme available since 2019 to residents of areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

