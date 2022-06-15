Russia offers safe passage for Ukraine grain, not responsible for corridors

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attends a United Nations Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

June 15 (Reuters) - Russia can "provide safe passage" for Ukraine grain shipments from the country's Black Sea ports, but is not responsible for establishing the corridors, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on Wednesday.

"We are not responsible for establishing safe corridors. We said we could provide safe passage if these corridors are established. Establish them. It's obvious it's either demine the territory, which was mined by the Ukrainians, or to ensure that the passage goes around those mines," Nebenzia said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

