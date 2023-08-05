Russia official blames Ukraine cluster shells for Donetsk fire

[1/3] Firefighters extinguish a fire in the university building following a reported shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, August 5, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

KYIV, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A university building in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine was in flames late on Saturday following Ukrainian shelling, the Russian-installed mayor of the city said.

"As a result of the latest attack on Donetsk, the first building of the university of economics and trade is on fire," Alexei Kulemzin, the Russian-installed mayor, said on Telegram.

He said preliminary information indicated the cause of the fire was an attack by Ukrainian forces using cluster munitions. Reuters could not verify details of his account.

Ukraine, which received supplies of cluster munitions from the United States last month, has vowed to use them only to dislodge concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Reporting by Nick Starkov in Kyiv and Elaine Monaghan in Washington; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.