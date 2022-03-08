Russia opens 'humanitarian corridors' from Kyiv, four other Ukraine cities - Interfax

A serviceman escorts people with children from Kyiv's Central Children's Hospital to an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv at Kyiv central train station amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

March 8 (Reuters) - Russia has opened "humanitarian corridors" so people can be evacuated from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.

