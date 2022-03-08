1 minute read
Russia opens 'humanitarian corridors' from Kyiv, four other Ukraine cities - Interfax
March 8 (Reuters) - Russia has opened "humanitarian corridors" so people can be evacuated from Kyiv and four other Ukrainian cities: Cherhihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol, the Interfax news agency quoted the Russian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.
The defence ministry added that Russian forces in Ukraine had introduced a "silent regime" from 0700 GMT, Interfax reported.
