Russia pounds eastern Ukraine as battle for Donbas deepens

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - Russia pounded dozens of targets in eastern Ukraine with airstrikes and artillery as ground forces attempted to encircle the Donbas city of Sievierodonetsk, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

In eastern Ukraine, the Russian air force hit four command centres, a communications point, an anti-aircraft missile system and 87 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed as well as seven ammunition stores, the defence ministry said.

Russian artillery hit 73 command points, 578 areas where troops and Ukrainian military equipment amassed, as well as 37 artillery and mortar units in firing positions, the defence ministry said. Russia said it shot down three Ukrainian Su-25 jets.

Sea-launched long range missiles hit Ukrainian weapons at the Malin railway station in western Ukraine which were being transported to the east, the defence ministry said.

Pro-Russian forces have already reached the outskirts of Sievierodonetsk, a war correspondent for Russian state television said on Telegram.

Reuters could not verify the accuracy of the military information supplied by either side.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.