Russia probing damage to Nord Stream pipelines as 'international terrorism' -Ifax

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service is investigating the damage sustained by the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea as "international terrorism", the Interfax news agency cited the general prosecutor's office as saying on Wednesday.

Germany, Denmark and Sweden have said attacks caused gas from the two Russian-owned gas pipelines, at the centre of an energy standoff, to pour into the sea. The countries have not said who they suspect of carrying out the attacks. read more

