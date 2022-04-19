1 minute read
Russia proposes Ukrainian troops at Azovstal to lay down weapons on Wednesday
April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry issued a new proposal to Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azovstal steel plant to lay down their weapons on Wednesday, adding that not a single Ukrainian soldier had accepted that same offer on Tuesday.
Russian troops will observe a ceasefire in the area of Azovstal while the proposal is in effect starting from 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 20, the ministry added in a statement.
Reporting by Reuters Editing by Leslie Adler
