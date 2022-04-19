Russia proposes Ukrainian troops at Azovstal to lay down weapons on Wednesday

A view shows a plant of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works company behind buildings damaged in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

April 19 (Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry issued a new proposal to Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azovstal steel plant to lay down their weapons on Wednesday, adding that not a single Ukrainian soldier had accepted that same offer on Tuesday.

Russian troops will observe a ceasefire in the area of Azovstal while the proposal is in effect starting from 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT) on April 20, the ministry added in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.