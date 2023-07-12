Russia to put destroyed NATO equipment on show near Western embassies

July 12 (Reuters) - Russia plans to display NATO equipment it has destroyed in Ukraine outside the embassies of Western countries that supplied it, parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on Wednesday.

"The proposal to install burned equipment next to the embassies of those countries that send it to Ukraine is especially interesting," said Volodin, who issued orders for such a display to be organised.

Russian officials have repeatedly criticised Western countries for supplying weapons to Ukraine, arguing they risk prolonging the conflict and causing further escalation.

Ukraine has asked for the weapons to defend itself and recapture Ukrainian territory occupied by Russian forces since Moscow's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been meeting with leaders from the 31-member NATO alliance this week in a bid to secure long-term security commitments.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.