Russia puts Ukraine's top generals on wanted list - RIA















May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Interior Ministry has put Ukraine's top general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on a "wanted list", the state-run RIA news agency said on Tuesday.

RIA later reported that Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, had also been added to the list.

The articles they are wanted under have not been specified, RIA reported, citing the ministry's wanted person database.

Reporting by Reuters Editing by Gareth Jones











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.