Russia puts Ukraine's top generals on wanted list - RIA

Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed Forces Zaluzhnyi attends a session of the Parliament in Kyiv
Commander in Chief of the Ukrainian armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi attends a session of the Ukrainian Parliament, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 28, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

May 30 (Reuters) - Russia's Interior Ministry has put Ukraine's top general Valeriy Zaluzhnyi on a "wanted list", the state-run RIA news agency said on Tuesday.

RIA later reported that Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, had also been added to the list.

The articles they are wanted under have not been specified, RIA reported, citing the ministry's wanted person database.

