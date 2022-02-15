Skip to main content
Russia ready to continue talks with West on missiles, says Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow, Russia February 15, 2022. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West, speaking in Moscow with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring Ukraine, which Moscow denied is its intention. Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine. read more

