Russia records 783 Omicron cases, official says

A medical specialist tends to a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a local hospital in the town of Kalach-on-Don in Volgograd Region, Russia November 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kirill Braga

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future.

She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the capital Moscow.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans

