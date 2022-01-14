Europe1 minute read
Russia records 783 Omicron cases, official says
MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said on Friday that Russia had so far recorded 783 cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and expected a rise in cases in the near future.
She added that more than half of the cases had been detected in the capital Moscow.
Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Catherine Evans
