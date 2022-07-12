Russia registers first case of monkeypox

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia registered its first case of monkeypox, consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Tuesday.

The watchdog said in a statement that the disease was discovered in a young man who had returned from a trip around European countries. The risk of infection to others was limited, it said.

"The disease is proceeding in a mild form. There is no threat to life," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.

