Europe

Russia regrets U.S. absence from Moscow talks on Afghanistan, Lavrov says

1 minute read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian following their meeting, in Moscow, Russia, October 6, 2021. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow regretted the absence of U.S. officials from international talks on Afghanistan with the Taliban on Wednesday.

The United States said it would not join this round of talks in the Russian capital due to technical reasons but planned to do so the future. read more

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

