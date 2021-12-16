Russia rejects German allegations of state involvement in 2019 Berlin murder

MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected what it called "unsubstantiated accusations" that Russian state organs were involved in the murder of a former Chechen militant in a Berlin park in 2019.

A German court on Wednesday found that Russia had ordered the killing and sentenced the agent who carried out what it called an act of "state terrorism" to life imprisonment. read more

Russia's foreign ministry said the verdict was politically ordered and that Moscow would respond with "adequate measures" to Germany's decision to expel two of its diplomats.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

